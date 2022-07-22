Shamshera Movie Review: There is hardly a doubt that Shamshera, directed and co-written by Karan Malhotra, is quite a stunning-looking movie. From the animated opening narration that explains the history of Khameran tribe to the protagonist's leap of faith that heralds his coming of age to a one-shot train fight sequence in the second half, there are undeniable visual flourishes that make Shamshera stand out from some of the recent Bollywood releases. The production design team has done wonders here. Shamshera has Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, an incredibly talented star who gives his all to the role (though just not enough to lost that 'Ranbir' persona unlike how his big competitor does, the other 'R'... just see Jayeshbhai Jordaar). Alas, Shamshera is terribly let down by its loose narrative and a slog of a runtime to make any kind of impact. Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor’s Period Actioner Gets Highest Screen Count for Release Post-Pandemic!

Set in British India during the 19th century, Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor) is the leader of the Khameran tribe, who is considered as outcasts by the upper caste residents of a province called Khaza. In retaliation, he and his men loot the rich men and earn enough notoriety to attract the attention of the British rulers. A devious upper-caste police officer, Daroga Sadhu Singh (Sanjay Dutt) strikes a deal between Shamshera and the British promising the former a piece of land where his tribe could be free residents. Which makes me wonder for all the praises thrown on Shamshera of being a fearless and ingenious leader, why didn't he think enough that there is a rat smelling in the truce.

Anyway, before Shamshera realises his folly, he and his tribe, along with his pregnant wife (Iravati Harshe), are trapped in a barrack-like colony that is a few brown shades less of being called 'Kolar Gold Fields'. Shamshera is killed, his own people think he is a traitor and his son Balli (Ranbir, again) grows up with the label of a traitor's son and yearns to be a police officer in the British army.

Of course, he soon discovers his father's true legacy, and Balli then seeks out his life's purpose continuing on his father's footsteps with his own band of Merry men, while romancing the gorgeous nautch girl Sona (Vaani Kapoor).

Watch the Trailer:

Have to admit, the first act of Shamshera sold on me, be it the captivating prologue or Balli's intro (the choreography of "Ji Huzoori" song deserves a few good marks) and of course, the moment he literally continues where his dead father has left off. That third scene is a stunningly shot sequence, despite the presence of some dodgy CGI crows. The crows keep on making their appearances at various junctures, though how Balli manages to control them is something the movie doesn't harp on. Or is it the spirit of Shamshera directing them? There is also no denying the KGF vibes in the barracks scene, though you don't really think too much of it especially after Balli's intro, and after a point, you are too tired mentally to think about it.

Shamshera loses steam and more, once Balli makes his escape out of the barracks. You can just see how the movie is beginning to lose its marbles from a sandstorm scene where Balli conveniently runs into a couple of characters, one who he is already friends with and one who he is in search of. Usually I would not nitpick on such scenes, but the way the sequence was shot, you wonder how people can run through sandstorm with their eyes open. Especially when you had to show Balli trying to mask his face to protect himself from the dust a few seconds earlier.

From thereon, what should have an interesting tale of Balli being the Robin Hood of Khaza turning into a predictable and long drawn affair that refuses to know when to quit. Shamshera takes itself way too seriously and too straight, when in fact, the movie shows Balli hasn't lost his sense of mischief. Then there is Vaani Kapoor who adds quite a lot of oomph and spunk as the feisty dancer, but loses all that once her character settles down with Balli. Their love song "Fitoor" is sensually shot, though.

The first half is so long drawn out that I thought my theatre forgot to put the interval point in the movie. Of course, it does arrive at what clearly should have been the climax of this movie. Sadly, there is still more hours to go in the movie, and tedium deepens itself in the second half that continue to be even more drawn out. A little spark of interest comes with the arrival of a new British officer, who seems to have some sort of conscience. However, the character hardly matters much as Shamshera pushes itself further and further into snooze zone until it arrives into its actual climax that is as predictable and ordinary as it goes. Theatrical Releases Of The Week: Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Samuel L Jackson's Paws of Fury The Legend of Hank & More.

I believe that YRF wanted to see Shamshera as a course correction for one of its biggest misfires in the last couple of years, Thugs of Hindostan. Be it the period setting, the British presence, similarities in characters and certain plotlines, it feels like the production house wanted to rectify their mistakes they did with TOH. Sadly, Shamshera, while technically tad better than Thugs..., leaves you as a viewer equally empty and frustrated, despite Ranbir's committed performance. Sanjay Dutt's cartoonishly evil Daroga is hardly one of the actor's better grey roles, though the actor seems to be having fun hamming it up for the role.

Yay!

- Ranbir Kapoor

- A Few Good Visual Flourishes

Nay!

- Cliched Screenplay

- Tedious Runtime

Final Thoughts

YRF is having a seriously bad spate of luck with their recent movies, as Shamshera turns out to be yet another disappointment from the major studio. While stunning to look at and Ranbir is in better form, Shamshera struggles big time to fight against its dragging runtime and kitschy screenplay, and ultimately drops its weapons down and surrenders itself to boredom. Disappointing!

Rating: 2.0

