The General Secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Edavela Babu, stated that Mollywood superstar Mohanlal and AMMA have withdrawn from the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023. AMMA withdrew its support from CCL due to difference of opinion with the management. Edavela Babu also shared that Mohanlal had reached out to the organisers of CCL to the organisers to not use his name or images as part of publicity for Kerala Strikers or CCL after AMMA withdrew its association with CCL and the team. Kerala Strikers is currently led by Kunchacko Boban. Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers CCL 2023 Match Update: Kiccha Sudeep's Team Wins by 8 Wickets! Jayaram Karthik Bags Best Bowler, Rajeev Pillai Is Best Batsman; Pradeep Man of the Match.

CCL 2023 Update

