The 7th match of the CCL 2023 was won by the Karnataka Bulldozers and Captain Kiccha Sudeep channeled his inner Dhoni and smacked huge sixes. Rajeev Pillai is the Best Batsmen and Pradeep is Man of the Match. Meanwhile Karthik Jayaram won the award for Best Bowler. Punjab De Sher vs Mumbai Heroes CCL 2023 Match Live Streaming Date and Time: How To Watch the Eighth Match of Celebrity Cricket League Online and on TV.

Karnataka Bulldozers Celebrate Victory

Karthik Jayaram-Best Bowler

Pradeep-Man of the Match

Rajeev Pillar-Best Batsman

