Kamal Haasan, who had reached in the US for the grand launch of Project K (now titled as Kalki 2898 AD) at San Diego Comic-Con, shared a pic of his meet-and-greet with Michael Westmore in Los Angeles. Ulaganayagan shared the pic on Instagram and even penned a heartwarming note for the renowned American make-up artist. He mentioned in his post, “Had the joy of working with him on the make up and also wearing it to fame and applause. 40 years have flown with the speed of an arrow.” Rana Daggubati Is All Smiles As He Poses With Kalki 2898 AD Stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas in This Cool Pic From San Diego Comic-Con!

Kamal Haasan And Michael Westmore

