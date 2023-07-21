Project K has been titled as Kalki 2898 AD and the makers even launched the first glimpse of Nag Ashwin’s directorial at San Diego Comic-Con. Rana Daggubati, who is also present at the event, announced the Telugu series Lords of the Deccan that would be bankrolled by him. Rana has now shared a cool pic on Insta from the event in which he’s seen with Kamal Haasan and Prabhas. The three actors are not just looking dapper but also seem to have a great time together. Lords Of The Deccan: Rana Daggubati Announces New Telugu Web Series At San Diego Comic-Con.

Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas

