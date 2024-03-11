Premalu, a Malayalam movie featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, was released in theatres on February 9, 2024. It's been a hit worldwide, making history at the box office. Within a month, it crossed Rs 50 crore in Kerala alone, overtaking the lifetime earnings of the action flick RDX Robert Dony Xavier starring Antony Varghese. Premalu's global earnings reached Rs 100 crore, making it the fourth Malayalam film to accomplish this, following Pulimurugan, Lucifer, and 2018. Premalu Box Office Collection Day 30: Naslen and Mamitha Baiju’s Rom-Com Grosses Rs 100 Crore Globally!

Premalu Box Office Update

#Premalu crossed 53 Crores from Kerala boxoffice today & surpassed #RDX lifetime numbers. BLOCKBUSTER 🔥🫡 pic.twitter.com/rD5IXtyl9s — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) March 11, 2024

