The Malayalam film Premalu, starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, was released in the theatres on February 9, 2024, and is having a successful run worldwide. On March 10, the film created history at the box office. Just a month after its debut, Premalu has already surpassed the Rs 50 crore milestone in Kerala alone. Moreover, its global earnings have now crossed the impressive Rs 100 crore mark. The rom-com also became the fifth Malayalam movie to enter the 100-crore club worldwide. Premalu Box Office Collection Day 12: Naslen and Mamitha Baiju’s Rom-Com Grosses Rs 50 Crore Globally!.

Premalu Box Office Collection:

100 CRORES CLUB :#Premalu becomes the 5th Malayalam movie to enter the 100 Crores club worldwide. No major cast. Just pure entertainment does it despite a busy February 👏🎯🔥 — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) March 10, 2024

