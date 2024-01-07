Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar joyfully embraced parenthood on May 10, 2023, with the arrival of their baby boy, Zehaan. The new parents recently enjoyed a beachside holiday, capturing precious moments with their little one. Radiating a perfect family aura, the trio, adorned in chic casual attire, shared heartwarming pictures on Gauahar's Instagram, with the caption, "Zindagi," encapsulating the essence of their blissful life together. It’s ‘Sleepless Nights’ for Gauahar Khan–Zaid Darbar and These Pics of the Newly Blessed Parents Are Proof.

Gauahar Khan's Instagram Post

