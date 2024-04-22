Anupamaa is the popular television series starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role and Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia. There have been rumours doing rounds that Gaurav has quit the show and his decision has left his fans and viewers of Anupamaa upset. However, the actor has addressed these speculations and refuted all the rumours. He stated, “I don’t know where this has popped up from. I don’t see any truth to this because I am completely committed to my show. I don’t know any such thing yet. There is no base in this news.” Gaurav further emphasised, “A lot of fake news surface online these days. I understand that people have their own thoughts when they love a show, but this piece of news is not at all true.” Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna's Character Anuj Kapadia to Die In Rupali Ganguly's Show - Report.

Gaurav Khanna On His Exit From Anupamaa

