The Big Bull songs are finally out. "Ishq Namazaa" had already become our favourite as the soft soothing voice of Ankit Tiwari works perfectly with the romantic visuals of Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta. Other songs include the title track sung by Carry Minati. It's catchy and quite upbeat with rap at perfect places. There's also another high-pitched song with heavy composition song sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, "Paise Ka Nasha". To balance it out again, there's the "Hawaon ke sheher mein" by Yaseer Desai.

Check out the entire The Big Bull jukebox here

