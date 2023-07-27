The Hunt For Veerappan is the upcoming docuseries that is set to be premiered on Netflix on August 4. A teaser video has been dropped that glimpses how a poacher conquered the jungles of South India and came to be known as the Robinhood of India. This dreaded smuggler’s hunt became one of the ‘biggest and costliest manhunt of India’. The Hunt For Veerappan will showcase the rise and fall of this forest brigand. Depp V Heard: Documentary on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial to Premiere on Netflix on August 16.

Watch The Teaser Of The Hunt for Veerappan Below:

