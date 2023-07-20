The highly anticipated documentary Depp V Heard is set to premiere on Netflix on August 16, offering an explosive look into the trial case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The series will delve deep into the 2018 trial, which began after Heard's op-ed in The Washington Post, where she spoke out about her experience with sexual abuse without mentioning Depp by name. This led to a $50 million lawsuit from Depp's legal team, claiming irreparable damage to his career. In retaliation, Heard filed a counterclaim for $100 million. The six-week Depp vs. Heard trial in Fairfax, Virginia was a media frenzy with cameras allowed in the courtroom, generating intense public speculation and impassioned social media debates surrounding the innocence of each party. Johnny Depp Says He’s ‘Proud’ of His ‘Rotting Teeth’ with ‘Loads of Cavities’ as He Appears at Cannes 2023.