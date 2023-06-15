The Penguin is another series that has decided to shut down its filming until the writers' strikes end. Recently other series' like Daredevil: Born Again and more shut down as well in response to the ongoing strike. The Penguin star Colin Farrell was also recently spotted at a picket line supporting the writers asking for better terms and conditions. Colin Farrell Speaks in Support of the WGA Strike at a Picket Line, Says it's 'Unfair' What's Happening to the Writers (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

‘THE PENGUIN’ has halted filming until the writers strike ends with fair pay & conditions for writers. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/K43ugxGPfh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 14, 2023

