The Independent has released its esteemed list of '60 Best Actors of 21st-Century Cinema' boasting a singular Indian presence: the late, inimitable Irrfan Khan. Though ranked 41st, Khan's inclusion is a testament to his profound impact, exemplified by his captivating performances in films such as The Warrior (2002), Slumdog Millionaire (2008) and Jurassic World (2015). The list, meticulously curated with a stringent focus on cinematic achievement, excludes luminaries like Meryl Streep and Al Pacino due to its 2000 release date criterion. This stringent parameter, while necessary for establishing a cohesive framework, inevitably necessitates the omission of some titans of the stage and screen. The top ten is a veritable pantheon of talent, featuring Philip Seymour Hoffman, Emma Stone, Daniel Day-Lewis, Song Kang Ho, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh among others. Meanwhile, Tom Cruise rounds out the list at the 60th position. ‘Log Out’: Babil Khan’s Film Screened at River to River Indian Film Festival in Italy, a Decade After His Father Irrfan Khan's ‘Qissa’.

Irrfan Khan Makes It to The Independent's '60 Best Actors of 21st-Century Cinema' List

Philip Seymour Hoffman ranks #1 on The Independent's 60 best actors of 21st-century cinema 📽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/uZP3iTlIPQ — Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) December 29, 2024

Here Are The Top 10

The Independent ranks the 60 best actors of 21st-century cinema. 1. Philip Seymour Hoffman 2. Emma Stone 3. Daniel Day-Lewis 4. Denzel Washington 5. Nicole Kidman 6. Daniel Kaluuya 7. Song Kang Ho 8. Cate Blanchett 9. Colin Farrell 10. Florence Pugh pic.twitter.com/MguAJhS4h8 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 28, 2024

