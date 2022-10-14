Vinay Shukla’s documentary While We Watched has bagged an award at Busan International Film Festival 2022. It won the Cinephile Award at the festival. The documentary chronicles the working days of journalist Ravish Kumar. Ariyippu: Kunchacko Boban – Mahesh Narayanan’s Malayalam Film to Directly Premiere on Netflix after Its Festival Run!

While We Watched Wins At Busan International Film Festival

While We Watched wins at the Busan International Film Festival! This was our Asia Premiere. A big hug to everyone who made this film possible 🫂 pic.twitter.com/2hJsDf6Nhj — While We Watched / नमस्कार मैं रवीश कुमार (@WhileWeWatched) October 13, 2022

