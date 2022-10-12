Mahesh Narayanan directorial Ariyippu (Declaration) had its premiere at the 75th Locarno Film Festival on August 4. It is also screened at BFI London Film Festival after which it will play at the Busan International Film Festival. After its festival run, the Kunchacko Boban-starrer will have a direct digital release via Netflix. The streaming giant has grabbed the rights of this Malayalam film. Ariyippu: Kunchacko Boban – Mahesh Narayanan’s Malayalam Film Selected Into International Competition Of The 75th Locarno Film Festival.

Ariyippu To Premiere Directly On Netflix

Kunchacko Boban, Mahesh Narayanan’s Festival Hit Film ‘Declaration’ Snapped Up by Netflix (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/xkauMiNhlf — Variety (@Variety) October 12, 2022

