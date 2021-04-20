ICSE Board Exams 2021 Update: Class 10 Examination Cancelled

ICSE cancels class 10 board examinations, in the wake of #COVID19 situation. The status of exams for class 12 remains the same as the previous order - Class 12 Exam (offline) will be conducted at a later date. pic.twitter.com/59yD583ShL — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)