India is likely to witness varied weather conditions on March 6, with most major cities experiencing warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies. In Mumbai, the day is expected to remain warm and humid with clear to partly cloudy conditions and temperatures around 32°C. Delhi may see pleasant daytime weather with light haze and temperatures near 28°C. Chennai and Hyderabad are likely to remain hot and dry, with temperatures ranging between 31°C and 34°C. Bengaluru may enjoy relatively mild weather with partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 29°C. Kolkata is expected to stay warm and hazy, with temperatures touching around 32°C during the day. Meanwhile, Shimla may witness cooler conditions with partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 12°C to 15°C. Overall, no major rainfall activity is expected in most of these cities today. Tamil Nadu Temperature Expected To Rise by 2 to 3 Degrees Celsius in Next Few Days, IMD Forecasts Dry Weather for State.

Mumbai Weather Today, March 6

Delhi Weather Today, March 6

Chennai Weather Today, March 6

Bengaluru Weather Today, March 6

Hyderabad Weather Today, March 6

Kolkata Weather Today, March 6

Shimla Weather Today, March 6

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)