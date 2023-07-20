The Telangana government today declared holidays for two days in all schools and colleges in view of the heavy rainfall in the state. All educational institutes will remain shut today (July 20) and tomorrow (July 21). Announcing the holidays, Telangana Education Minister tweeted: "Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday." BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Condemns Centre’s 'Discrimination' Against Telangana Irrigation Projects.

Holidays Declared in Schools and Colleges in Telangana:

