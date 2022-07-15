The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday declared the ICAI CA Final May Results 2022. Students can check their CA Final results on the official website of ICAI on icai.nic.in. The CA Final exams 2022 were conducted from May 14 to 29, 2022.

Check Tweet:

Results of the ICAI Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2022 have been declared. To check results please visithttps://t.co/A1v3YCy9DO pic.twitter.com/ZpigmTkMbu — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 15, 2022

