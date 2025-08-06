The results of the Kerala State Lotteries of the Dhanalekshmi DL-12 weekly lottery of today, August 6, 2025, will be declared shortly. Those who purchased tickets for Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL-12 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the winners' names. Kerala lottery participants can check Dhanalekshmi DL-12 weekly lottery results and winning numbers of today, August 6 (Wednesday) at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Kerala, where the Dhanalekshmi DL-12 weekly lottery is underway currently. Stay tuned to know the names of the winners of today's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, August 6, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Lottery Result Live Streaming Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)