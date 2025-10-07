The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery of today, October 7, will be announced soon. Nagaland lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming here, as the winners' names are expected to be declared shortly. The Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery results will be announced from Nagaland's Kohima. An offline paper lottery, the Dear lottery is run by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries. Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, where the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery is underway currently. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Tuesday's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, October 7, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Dear Godavari Tuesday Lottery Result of October 7

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)