Mumbai, October 7: The Shillong Teer Result Today, October 7, 2025, is eagerly awaited by lottery enthusiasts across Meghalaya. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, attracting players from Shillong and nearby areas. Popular draws include Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM. Participants place bets on numbers between 0 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows hitting the target. The Shillong Teer Result Chart for today is available online for Round 1 and Round 2.

As Monday marks another exciting day of Shillong Teer, players can check their Shillong Teer Results and winning numbers through trusted websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results are declared in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, and are displayed in a detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart for easy reference. Lottery participants eagerly await the announcement to see if their selected numbers have won. Checking the official websites ensures accurate and verified results for all Teer enthusiasts. Shillong Teer Result Today, October 6, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on October 7, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on October 7, 2025, participants can follow a simple process. The results are announced in two rounds – Round 1 and Round 2, and the Shillong Teer Result Chart displays the winning numbers for each round. Visit official websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in, select the option "Shillong Teer Result for October 7, 2025", and view the results in chart format. The first round usually begins at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round later in the day, and the results are updated online shortly after each round concludes. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below for a quick reference of winning numbers. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, primarily at the Polo Ground in Shillong, from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sundays. The game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target. Participants place bets by selecting a number between 00 and 99, aiming to predict the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round. The winning numbers are determined by these last two digits, and payouts vary based on predictions. Shillong Teer operates legally under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, making it a regulated and official form of lottery in the state.

