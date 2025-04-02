The Nagaland State Lottery results of the Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery of today, April 2, will be announced at 1 PM. Those who purchased lottery tickets for the Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the lucky draw winners' names. The winner of the Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. In addition to the Dear Indus lottery, Nagaland hosts a variety of lotteries, such as Dear Dwarka, Dear Mahanadi, Dear Godavari, Dear Goose, Dear Finch, etc. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming:

