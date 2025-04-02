Kolkata, April 2: Lottery players of Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) are eagerly awaiting to know the results of today's game. Those taking part in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery can check the Kolkata FF Result (Kolkata Fatafat Result) on portals including kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com. Participants can also scroll below to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart or Kolkata FF Result Chart of April 2, 2025.

It must be noted that the Kolkata FF lottery is played throughout the day, with the result of the first round out by 10 AM and the last round by 8:30 PM. Played on all seven days of the week, the Kolkata FF lottery consists of eight rounds, also called "bazis". The results of 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi are declared after all rounds are completed. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 01, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for April 02, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 237 2

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Played exclusively in Kolkata, the Satta Matka-style Kolkata FF lottery game requires participants to be physically present in the city of joy to take part in the lottery. Did you know the results of Kolkata FF, popularly called Kolkata Fatafat, are declared every 90 minutes? The fast-paced lottery requires lottery enthusiasts to place bets while awaiting the outcome of their predictions. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The speculative lottery not only tests players' skills and patience but also helps them to understand the game's mechanics and adopt new strategies to improve their chances of winning. The eight rounds or bazis provide Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) lottery players with an opportunity to win multiple prizes with minimum investments.

Although Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat is continuing to grow in popularity, we at LatestLy request readers to exercise caution, as the Satta-Matka-type games involve financial risks.

