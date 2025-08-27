The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery of today, August 27. Those taking part in today's Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here, as the winners' names of Wednesday's lucky draw will be announced soon. The Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery results will be declared from Nagaland's Kohima. An offline paper lottery, Dear Lottery, is run by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries. Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, where the Dear Indus Wednesday lottery is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 27, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Indus Wednesday Weekly Lottery of Today Below:

