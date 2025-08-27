Kolkata, August 27: The Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) for today, August 27 (Wednesday) will be declared soon at kolkataff.com. A speculative lottery, Kolkata FF is played on all seven days of the week. The Satta Matka-type lottery game demands lottery players to be physically present in the city to take part in the lottery game. Participants can also check Kolkata FF live winning numbers online. They can also find the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for August 27 below.

Lottery enthusiast must remember that the results of Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) will be declared after each bazi or round is completed. A total of eight "bazis"are played daily. The eight rounds of the Kolkata FF lottery are played throughout the day with its results declared every 90 minutes. The Kolkata FF Result Chart (Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart) below displayed the winning numbers of Wednesday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 26, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for August 27, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 138 2

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? What Are the Timings of the Kolkata FF Lottery Result?

Organised by the civic authorities of Kolkata, the Kolkata FF lottery game popularly called Fatafat, requires players to select numbers and place bets. The Satta Matka-based lottery game attracts people from Kolkata and its nearby areas. A fast-paced lottery game, Kolkata FF offers participants numerous chances to win multiple prizes with a minimum investments. The results of the eight rounds of Kolkata Fatafat lottery game announced within a gap of one and a half hours. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Although the Kolkata FF lottery is payed from morning till late evening, its results are announced at different times. The results of the first bazi is declared at around 10 AM, followed by the second bazi at 11:30 AM, the third bazi at 1 PM, the fourth bazi at 2:30 PM, the fifth bazi at 4 PM, the sixth bazi at 5:30 PM, the seventh bazi at 7 PM and the eight bazi at 8:30 PM. While lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, there is a ban on betting and gambling.

