The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Mahanadi Thursday weekly draw will be announced today, January 9, at 1 PM. Participants who purchased tickets for the Dear Mahanadi Thursday lottery can view the live draw and check the winners' list here. The grand prize for today's Nagaland State Lottery is an impressive INR 1 crore. You can catch the live stream of the draw to find out if you're among the lucky winners. It's worth noting that the Nagaland State Lottery operates legally under the regulation of the state government. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Pelican Wednesday Lottery Result of January 8, 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)