The Pataudis were spotted today in the city post their lunch date. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were photographed with their dad Saif Ali Khan outside a popular restaurant in Mumbai. The trio, dressed in casual attires, had stepped out for a lunch date and were photographed as they were heading home.

Sara Ali Khan With Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan With Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Ibrahim Ali Khan With Saif Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan With Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Saif, Sara, Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)