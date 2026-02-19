The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over the Western Himalayan region on February 19 and isolated rainfall/thundershower over the plains of northwest India on February 19 under the influence of two Western Disturbances. "A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from 18th February 2026," IMD said. The weather agency further added that isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning is likely over Arunachal Pradesh till February 18 and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on February 18 and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on February 18-19. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, February 19. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Thursday. Chandigarh Weather Update and Forecast: Thunderstorms, Rain Likely in Next Few Hours.

