The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery result of today, June 16, will be declared shortly. Those who bought lottery tickets for the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery can watch the Sikkim State Lottery results here as the winners' names are announced. Notably, the first prize winner of the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery is underway presently. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Dear Blitzen Monday Lottery Result

