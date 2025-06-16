Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers

Looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result of today (Monday), June 16, 2025? Find the direct link to the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF as well as winners' list with ticket numbers here.

Information Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2025 11:14 AM IST
Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers
Bodoland Lottery Result (Photo Credits: LatestLY)
Mumbai, June 16: Bodoland lottery enthusiasts who are eagerly awaiting for the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of today, June 16 (Monday) can check the winning numbers at bodolotteries.com. The Bodoland Lottery Result will be declared shortly. It must be noted that the Bodoland Lottery Department announces the Bodoland Lottery Result thrice daily - 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Scroll below to know where and how to check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and access the list of winners as well as their ticket numbers.

Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery continues to grow in popularity among lottery players in Assam. Those taking part in the Bodoland lottery can check the winners' list and view the winning ticket numbers by clicking here. Players of Bodoland can also visit the website mentioned above to download Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF. The PDF file will consist of a full list of the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) winners and their ticket numbers for Monday's draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is announced daily at three specific times by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The first draw result is declared at 12 PM, followed by the second at 3 PM and the third at 7 PM. Participants can check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format at bodolotteries.com. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Monday, June 16 will also be available on the official website or you can check the direct link hereShillong Teer Results Today, June 16 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

While lottery games are permitted in 13 Indian states, gambling and betting remain illegal in many parts of the country. Players should exercise caution, as lotteries can be addictive and pose financial risks. Always check the official website for accurate results and play responsibly. To see today’s Bodoland Lottery Result, visit the official website and verify the winning numbers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Assam Assam State Lottery Assam State Lottery Result Assam State Lottery Result Today Bodoland Bodoland Lottery Bodoland Lottery Department Bodoland Lottery Result Bodoland Lottery Result PDF Bodoland Lottery Result Today Bodoland Lottery Results Bodoland Territorial Council Lottery Result Lottery Result Today Lottery Sambad Lottery Sambad Result Lottery Sambad Result Today
