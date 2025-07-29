Are you taking part in Sikkim State Lotteries but not sure where and how to check the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery of today, July 29? If yes, then you have come to the right place. The Sikkim State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery of today. Lottery players who purchased tickets for today's Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the results here as the winners' names are announced. It is worth noting that the first prize winner of the Dear Comet Tuesday lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today's Sikkim lottery as the winners' names of the Dear Comet Tuesday will be declared soon. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 29, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)