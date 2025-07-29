Kolkata, July 29: The Kolkata Fatafat Results of the 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi, and 8th bazi of today, July 29 (Tuesday) will be announced shortly. Lottery players can check the Kolkata FF Result on the following websites: kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com. Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) results and winning numbers of Tuesday's lucky draw can also be checked in the Kolkata FF Result Chart of July 29, displayed below.

A Satta Matka-style lottery game, Kolkata Fatafat is played on all seven days of the week. The speculative lottery is exclusive to Kolkata, meaning the Kolkata FF lottery demands that lottery players remain physically present in the city to participate in the lottery game. Results of Kolkata Fatafat, also called Kolkata FF, are declared after each round (bazi) is completed. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 28, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

If you're participating in the Kolkata FF lottery and wondering where and how to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for today, scroll down to find out.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for July 29, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Where To Check Kolkata Fatafat Result? What Are Kolkata FF Results Timings?

Lottery enthusiasts can visit kolkataff.in or kolkataff.com to check Kolkata Fatafat results and winning numbers of today's game. They can also view the results of each "bazi" provided in the Kolkata FF Result Chart displayed above. Participants can also stay tuned as LatestLY will keep updating the results chart ofthe Satta Matka-type lottery game once the results of each round (bazi) are published. It is worth noting that Kolkata Fatafat results (Kolkata FF results) of each bazi are declared every 90 minutes.

Kolkata FF results for each bazi are published at different times. The Kolkata Fatafat Results Chart above displays the result timings of each round. As eight bazis are played in a day, the Kolkata FF results are also declared eight times a day. The Satta Matka-style Kolkata Fatafat lottery requires participants to choose numbers and place bets while awaiting the outcome of their predictions. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Kolkata, where today's lottery game is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).