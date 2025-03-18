The Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery of today, March 18, from 6 PM onwards. Lottery players who purchased tickets to the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the Sikkim State Lottery results here as the winners' names are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. In addition to the Dear Comet lottery, Sikkim State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries, including Dear Blitzen, Dear Vixen, Dear Donner, Dear Dancer and Dear Cupid, among others. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lottery Live Streaming Here

