The Sikkim State Lotteries will soon announce the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery results of today, August 27. Those taking part in today's Sikkim lottery can check the Dear Cupid Wednesday results and winning numbers below. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here, as the winners' names will be declared shortly. It is worth noting that the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery results will be announced from Gangtok. The first prize winner of Sikkim's Dear Cupid Wednesday lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of Wednesday's lucky draw. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Indus Wednesday Lottery Result of August 27 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Live Streaming:

