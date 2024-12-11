The Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery results today, December 11. Organised by Sikkim State Lotteries, the first prize for the winner of the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery is INR one crore. Those who boughtthe Sikkim state lottery sambad lottery of Dear Cupid Wednesday can watch the live streaming of weekly lottery results here as winners' names are announced. The Dear Cupid Wednesday lottery result will be announced from Sikkim's Gangtok. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 11 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Weekly Lottery Result Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)