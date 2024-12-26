The Sikkim State Lotteries will declare the Dear Dancer Thursday weekly lottery of today, December 26, from 6 PM onwards. The first prize of the Sikkim State Lottery of Dear Dancer Thursday is INR one crore whereas the 1st prize ticket seller will receive INR 5 lakh. The results of Sikkim State Lotteries of Dear Dancer Thursday will be announced from Sikkim's Gangtok. Lottery players who purchased tickets for today's Dear Dancer Thursday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming of Sikkim State lottery results here as winners' names are announced. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states including Sikkim where lotteries such as Dear Dancer, Dear Cupid, Dear Comet, etc. are played. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 26 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Weekly Lottery Result Here

