Mumbai, December 26: The Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya is alive with anticipation as archers gather to showcase their skills during today’s Shillong Teer games. Participants eagerly await the Shillong Teer Results of popular games like Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, which will be announced after the completion of Round 1 and Round 2 on December 26. Enthusiasts can view the Shillong Teer Result Chart on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com.

A beloved tradition of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery that draws players from Shillong and neighbouring regions. Played from Monday to Saturday, this cultural sport features eight Teer games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) announces the winning numbers after each round. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 25 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

How Shillong Teer Works

The game merges archery with lottery excitement. Participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. Archers then shoot arrows at targets in two rounds, and the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target determine the winning numbers. This unique game reflects Meghalaya's deep cultural roots and celebrates both skill and tradition.

Shillong Teer Result on December 26, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on December 26, 2024, players can visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Click on "Shillong Teer Result Chart" after visiting any of these portals and you will find the winning numbers. You can also find the results below.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 19

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 64

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer, organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), is a popular lottery game rooted in Meghalaya's culture. Participants bet on numbers from 0 to 99, while archers shoot arrows at a target. The winning numbers are based on the last two digits of the arrows that hit the target. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Played Monday to Saturday at Shillong's Polo Ground, the game features two daily rounds starting at 10:30 AM, with results declared soon after. Legal and regulated by the state government, Shillong Teer remains a unique and thrilling form of entertainment in the region.

