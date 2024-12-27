The Sikkim State Lotteries will declare the Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery of today, December 27, from 6 PM onwards. The first prize of the Sikkim State Lottery of Dear Dasher Friday is INR one crore whereas the 1st prize ticket seller will receive INR 5 lakh. The results of Sikkim State Lotteries of Dear Dasher Friday will be announced from Sikkim's Gangtok. Lottery players who purchased tickets for today's Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming of Sikkim State lottery results here as winners' names are announced. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states including Sikkim, where lotteries such as Dear Dancer, Dear Cupid, Dear Comet, etc., are played. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Dancer Thursday Lottery Result of December 26 2024 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Live Streaming

