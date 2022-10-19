In a shocking incident, Mumbai Police on Wednesday received phone call of bomb blasts in the city. The caller claimed that explosions will take place at three different locations in the city. Mumbai Police said that "A phone call about bomb blasts at 3 places in Mumbai was received. The security agencies are trying to identify the caller in order to take further action. Caller claimed that explosions will take place in Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu and Sahara Hotel Airport." Also Read | Bomb Threat: Caller Threatens To Blow Up Antilia, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Kill Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani & Anant Ambani; Case Registered.

Caller Claims Bomb Blasts To Take Place in Mumbai

A phone call about bomb blasts at 3 places in Mumbai was received. The security agencies are trying to identify the caller in order to take further action. Caller claimed that explosions will take place in Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu & Sahara Hotel Airport: Mumbai police — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

