Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday said that it received a bomb threat call. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital call centre in Mumbai received a call at 12.45 pm today and again at 5.04 pm threatening to blow up the hospital. The caller also threatened to kill Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. The unknown caller also threatened to blow their multi-storey residence in South Mumbai, Antilia. The caller also gave multiple threats to Ambani family. The RIL spokesperson said that a police complaint has been registered and all the necessary details is being provided to the police in their investigations. Also Read | Bomb Threat Near Antilia: SUV with Explosives Found Near Mukesh Ambani's House Turns Out to Be Stolen.

Bomb Threat at Antilia

The caller also threatened to blow up Antilia & gave multiple threats to members of the Ambani family. A police complaint has been registered and we are providing all the necessary details to the police in their investigations: RIL Spokesperson — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

