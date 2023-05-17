The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to National President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV in connection with the allegations of harassment levelled by Angkita Dutta. The top court has however asked Srinivas to appear before the investigating officer and co-operate in the probe. Angkita Dutta, the former president of Assam Youth Congress was expelled from the party for anti-party activities on April 22. BV Srinivas-Angkita Dutta Harassment Case: Gauhati High Court Rejects Indian Youth Congress Chief's Anticipatory Bail Plea.

Angkita Dutta Harassment Case

Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to National president of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV in a case of outraging modesty of the now expelled woman party member in Assam. Supreme Court asks Srinivas to appear before investigating officer and co-operate in the probe.

