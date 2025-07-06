In a disturbing incident caught on CCTV, a man dressed as a sadhu was seen brutally killing a cat with a kamandal while begging in a quiet residential area in Haryana. The video shows the man standing outside a house when a cat casually walked by. Without provocation, he struck the animal on the head with his metal kamandal, killing it instantly. He then picked up the lifeless body and discarded it into a nearby drain. Animal Cruelty in Gurugram: Dog Walker Repeatedly Hits Golden Retriever Pet Dog Inside Elevator, Gets Sacked After Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

Man Dressed As Sadhu Hits Cat on Head With Kamandal, Kills It

ये कौन सा ढोंगी संत है जो इतना क्रूर निर्दयी है, एक बेजुबान बिल्ली को इसने कितनी बेरहमी से मार दिया, बिल्ली ने इसका क्या बिगाड़ा था ! इस पाखंडी भिखारी पर तो कड़ी कार्यवाही होनी चाहिए, pic.twitter.com/STPr0oKi0C — Saba Khan (@sabakhan21051) July 5, 2025

