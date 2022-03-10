The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced to withdraw ban on victory processions in polled states. The Election Commission said that in view of COVID-19 situations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab it has decided to relax norms and allow victory processions during and after counting of votes in the states.

Assembly polls: EC withdraws ban on victory processions — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 10, 2022

