India is set to experience varied weather conditions on March 18, with most major cities witnessing warm temperatures and clear to partly cloudy skies. Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru are likely to remain mostly sunny and humid, while Delhi and Kolkata may see dry conditions with rising heat during the day. Hyderabad could experience isolated afternoon thunderstorms, offering brief relief from the heat. Meanwhile, Shimla is expected to stay cool with pleasant conditions. Overall, no major rainfall alerts have been issued for most metros, though localized showers may occur in southern regions. Temperatures across cities will hover between moderate to high levels, indicating a gradual transition toward summer-like conditions. Shimla Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain and Hail Till March 22.

Mumbai Weather Today, March 18

Delhi Weather Today, March 18

Chennai Weather Today, March 18

Bengaluru Weather Today, March 18

Hyderabad Weather Today, March 18

Kolkata Weather Today, March 18

Shimla Weather Today, March 18

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