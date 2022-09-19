A temple dedicated to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath officially opens up in Maurya ka Purwa village near Bharatkund in Ayodhya on Monday. The temple shows CM Yogi Adityanath in the form of a god. A huge crowd gathered at the spot to check out the "Yogi Temple."

See Pics:

Ayodhya, UP | A temple has been built in the name of CM Yogi Adityanath in Maurya ka Purwa village near Bharatkund in Ayodhya; the temple shows CM Yogi in the form of a God. pic.twitter.com/UuUSxXC3Fk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 18, 2022

