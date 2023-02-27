Cops went to defuse a bomb near Kirana ghat of Falgu river in Gaya, Bihar. According to news reports, the bomb went off on Sunday, injuring two members of the bomb disposal squad of Bihar State Armed Police-3, a sub-inspector and two constables. Chhattisgarh: Bomb Disposal Squad Disposes Off IED Found During Area Domination Exercise by Exploding It in Dantewada (Watch Video).

Bomb Squad Injured While Difussing

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)