A joint team of Police and CRPF's 195th battalion found an IED weighing around 4 kilograms, during area domination exercise between Bodli & Nayapara in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada. With the help of Bomb Disposal Squad experts, the team ensured its disposal by exploding it on the spot. Bomb Threat Call: Mumbai Joint Police Commissioner Gets Call Threatening Blast in Mira-Bhayander.

