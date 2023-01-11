In a shocking incident that took place in Bihar, cops allegedly thrashed farmers, who were sleeping at their home in Buxar. A video of Bihar police's brutality is going viral on social media. In the 13-second video clip, cops can be seen slapping and thrashing farmers with sticks as their families panic. According to reports, the shocking incident of police brutality was caught on camera in Bihar's Buxar district. As per reports, the police entered the home of farmers at 12:00 pm and lathi charged farmers who were sleeping in their house. The incident of police acidulating the farmers comes after they demanded compensation in a case related to a land. Viral Video: Thieves Steal Oil From Moving Goods Train in Bihar.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)